Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Down 8.4%

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 129.30 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.69). 708,729,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,923% from the average session volume of 35,034,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.05 ($1.85).
CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 155 ($2.00) in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.20) in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.21).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 579.71%.
In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.44 ($2,419.09). In other news, insider Chris OShea acquired 2,785,622 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £4,011,295.68 ($5,187,914.74). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,308 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £1,870.44 ($2,419.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,818,817 shares of company stock valued at $404,532,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
