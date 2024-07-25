Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.30

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.30 and last traded at C$13.23, with a volume of 16814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.5 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -290.48%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
