Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $182.67 and last traded at $181.24, with a volume of 183764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.