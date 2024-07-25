China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Shares Down 7.8%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 252,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 623% from the average session volume of 34,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
Featured Stories
