Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Chubb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.55.

CB stock opened at $260.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.05. Chubb has a 52 week low of $195.36 and a 52 week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

