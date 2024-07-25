Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Chuy’s worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $639.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

