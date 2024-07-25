Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,017,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.39% of Ciena worth $742,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ciena by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ciena by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Ciena stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,522,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

