Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $754.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.57. Cintas has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $773.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

