Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.27

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 446002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,624 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.