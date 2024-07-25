City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $124.68 and last traded at $124.50, with a volume of 17693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.54.

The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%.

Get City alerts:

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

View Our Latest Report on City

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, Director James M. Parsons acquired 400 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $51,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James M. Parsons bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $185,704.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,821 shares of company stock worth $1,130,250. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of City

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of City by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in City by 95.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in City by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in City by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in City by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.