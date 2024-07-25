City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

CIO stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.05 million, a PE ratio of -20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on City Office REIT

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.