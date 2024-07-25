Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Shares Up 15.6%

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.98 ($0.14). Approximately 219,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 365,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Up 20.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.68 million, a P/E ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 0.22.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

