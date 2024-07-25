CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Matthew Lewis Sells 25,863 Shares

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lewis sold 25,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £80,692.56 ($104,361.82).

Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 299.50 ($3.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. CMC Markets Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343 ($4.44). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.29. The company has a market cap of £838.06 million, a PE ratio of 7,487.50 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.48) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

