Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,491 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 210,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.