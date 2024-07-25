Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,491 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 210,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCEP opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
