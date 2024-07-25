Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 0.7% After Earnings Beat

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $65.24. Approximately 3,699,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,807,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

