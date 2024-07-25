Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,522,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 188,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.21% of Cognex worth $743,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after purchasing an additional 262,003 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,663,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 598,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,002,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

