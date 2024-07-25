Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Cognex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.