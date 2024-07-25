Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $103.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

