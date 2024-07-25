Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Colliers International Group traded as high as $132.20 and last traded at $132.18, with a volume of 4930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.