Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Comcast stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 42,309 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

