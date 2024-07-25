Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Neutral Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.47.

CMCSA opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

