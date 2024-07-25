Comerica Incorporated (CMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. Comerica has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

