Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.65. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,718,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 536,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,879 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

