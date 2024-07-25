Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,475,000 after acquiring an additional 91,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $30,870,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

