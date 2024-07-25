Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 45933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Specifically, EVP David Andrew Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 20,011 shares of company stock valued at $645,881 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $908.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Articles

