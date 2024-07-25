Comparing American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.62 billion 8.05 $380.17 million $0.98 36.41 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.37 billion 0.03 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.32

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 22.55% 5.00% 3.01% Ashford Hospitality Trust -3.51% N/A -1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 5 10 0 2.67 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus target price of $39.73, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.52%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Most Loved Workplace, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of December 31, 2023, we owned nearly 60,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

