Comparing Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) & DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than DSV A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S 7.71% 16.88% 7.82% Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S $21.88 billion 1.75 $1.79 billion $3.89 23.04 Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Summary

DSV A/S beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

