Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,374 ($30.70).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.04) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,294 ($29.67) on Thursday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,940.50 ($25.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,332 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,202.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,941.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,769.23%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Group

In other news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,176 ($28.14) per share, with a total value of £60,928 ($78,799.79). Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

