COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.74. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 204,003 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,878,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 477,868 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

