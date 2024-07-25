Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.96

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.96 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 2,750 ($35.57), with a volume of 155928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,752 ($35.59).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.68) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,831.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,789.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

