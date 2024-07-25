ConocoPhillips (COP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE COP opened at $111.10 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.20.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

