ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

COP opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.20. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

