Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE CSTM opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Constellium has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 12,970.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,796,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,469 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellium by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Constellium by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 970,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,845,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

