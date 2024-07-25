Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Constellium Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. Constellium has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

