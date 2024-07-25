Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

NYSE:CPS opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 145.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

