Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
NYSE:CPS opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.76.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
