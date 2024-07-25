Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $90,120.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,684.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.