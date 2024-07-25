Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.