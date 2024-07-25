Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Given New GBX 23.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 12.50 ($0.16) to GBX 23.50 ($0.30) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Corero Network Security Price Performance
Corero Network Security stock opened at GBX 19.97 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £101.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Corero Network Security has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27).
About Corero Network Security
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corero Network Security
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.