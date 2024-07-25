Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Given New GBX 23.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 12.50 ($0.16) to GBX 23.50 ($0.30) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corero Network Security Price Performance

Corero Network Security stock opened at GBX 19.97 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £101.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Corero Network Security has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27).

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

