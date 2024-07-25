Cormark Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$21.25

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Cormark from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.52.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.38. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.60.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

