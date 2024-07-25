Corrado Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after acquiring an additional 874,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,408,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

