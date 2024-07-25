CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.08.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.