CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $90.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.08.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,322,615,000 after purchasing an additional 541,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after buying an additional 1,773,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,207,000 after acquiring an additional 380,859 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

