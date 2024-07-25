CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $93.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.08.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 390.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

