CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,437,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,262,488 shares.The stock last traded at $77.38 and had previously closed at $74.84.

The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 280,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 178.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

