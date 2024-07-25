Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $13.01 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.01.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

COTY opened at $9.58 on Monday. Coty has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

