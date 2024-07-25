Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 296.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 1.3 %

CVLG opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $663.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.38. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.76 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

