Craig Hallum Boosts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $50.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE CALX opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 1.76. Calix has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $48.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calix will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Calix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

