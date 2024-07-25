Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $46.33.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,760.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,955,599.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,760.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,398. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 67.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 7,011.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

