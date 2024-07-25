Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. 312,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 322,279 shares.The stock last traded at $45.69 and had previously closed at $44.76.
CRTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 74,774 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
