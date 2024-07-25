Critical Review: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) vs. Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Payments and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 1 6 21 0 2.71 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Global Payments presently has a consensus price target of $145.32, indicating a potential upside of 47.71%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

This table compares Global Payments and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $9.78 billion 2.57 $986.23 million $5.04 19.52 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 13.40% 11.72% 5.36% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Risk and Volatility

Global Payments has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payments beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

