CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $385.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.16.

CRWD opened at $258.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.53. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 487.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

